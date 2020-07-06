Green Bay receives portion of grant for ‘Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s five largest cities to have secured a combined $6.3 million in nonprofit grants to fund the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan,” which is intended to ensure safe elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday release, the grants were awarded by the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which will assist each municipality in administering elections this year.

Safety restrictions imposed during the Spring Primary in April caused long lines for Green Bay voters. The city was limited to just two polling places instead of its usual 16.

To aid communities struggling to provide safe elections amid COVID-19 and the financial burden it has created, the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha applied for CTCL grants to create the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan” and support elections operations. The grant program will enable municipalities to invest in priorities for the election, such as opening enough polling locations, providing PPE for poll workers, and setting up drive-thru and drop box locations.

 “The coronavirus pandemic has provided a stress test for our democratic institutions, including our elections, and we know we must do better,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “The support of the Center for Tech and Civic Life will enable us to ensure that all Green Bay citizens can exercise their right to vote safely and securely in August and November.”

Green Bay received just over $1.0 million of the total $6.3 million in funding.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"