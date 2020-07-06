Green Bay receives portion of grant for ‘Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay is one of Wisconsin’s five largest cities to have secured a combined $6.3 million in nonprofit grants to fund the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan,” which is intended to ensure safe elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Monday release, the grants were awarded by the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which will assist each municipality in administering elections this year.

Safety restrictions imposed during the Spring Primary in April caused long lines for Green Bay voters. The city was limited to just two polling places instead of its usual 16.

To aid communities struggling to provide safe elections amid COVID-19 and the financial burden it has created, the cities of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha applied for CTCL grants to create the “Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan” and support elections operations. The grant program will enable municipalities to invest in priorities for the election, such as opening enough polling locations, providing PPE for poll workers, and setting up drive-thru and drop box locations.

“The coronavirus pandemic has provided a stress test for our democratic institutions, including our elections, and we know we must do better,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. “The support of the Center for Tech and Civic Life will enable us to ensure that all Green Bay citizens can exercise their right to vote safely and securely in August and November.”

Green Bay received just over $1.0 million of the total $6.3 million in funding.

