Green Bay resource center warns African Americans to beware COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As COVID-19 moves across the country, health officials say communities of color are being disproportionately affected. Because of that, as Kris Schuller reports, one agency in Green Bay is making sure African Americans take the virus seriously.

At We All Rise in downtown Green Bay, Robin Tinnon does all she can to educate her clients about the dangers of the coronavirus.

“This is really serious right. God is real and also covid is real,” said Tinnon.

Tinnon runs this African American resource center serving 350 clients. But right now, she is passing on life-saving information for a community significantly impacted by COVID-19.

“It’s terrifying, we have a lot of elderly people that are really, really scared,” Tinnon said.

Tinnon says they are scared because of reports like this which shows between March 9 and April 8 African Americans accounted for 69 percent of coronavirus related deaths in Milwaukee County, while making up 27 percent of the county’s population.

“It’s no secret that black and brown communities have been hit the hardest right now,” Tinnon said.

Tinnon says the reasons why are many; lack of nutrition, access to healthcare, safe housing, and pre-existing conditions like hypertension and heart disease.

“It’s going to make us much more susceptible to death when we do come in contact with COVID-19,” she said.

Which is why her organization is reaching out to their clients, showing them the need to wash hands.

“We are having like our clients come in take off their clothes, wash from elbow to fingertips, singing the Happy Birthday song,” Tinnon said.

Explaining the importance of social distancing, the benefits of wearing a mask, and just plain laying low at home.

“Follow our governor’s Safer at Home order,”said Tinnon.

Because the data tells a disturbing story and Tinnon wants her community to protect itself.

You can learn more about WE All Rise by following this link.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak