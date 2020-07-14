GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay restaurant temporarily closes after employees exposed to COVID-19

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay restaurant is temporarily closing after its employees were recently in contact with others who have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Plae Bistro, the temporary closure “will allow our entire restaurant to be deep cleaned along with having our employees tested.”

“The last thing we want is to run the risk of infecting ourselves and all of you.”

Jill Bassett, owner and operator of Plae Bistro, says they hope to reopen on Monday, July 20, at 11 a.m.

