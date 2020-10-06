Green Bay restaurant to refuse service to customers not wearing masks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay restaurant says it will refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask.

Jake’s Pizza Green Bay posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon announcing the change, which will take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

“Unfortunately it has come to this,” the post reads. “This is not something we thought we would have to do, nor want to do, but we need to do [it] to keep our staff and customers safe.”

Jake’s Pizza says they will offer customers without a mask curbside pickup.

“Let’s work together to get us all through this, so Jake’s can be here for years to come!”

