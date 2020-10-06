GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay restaurant to refuse service to customers not wearing masks

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay restaurant says it will refuse service to customers who are not wearing a mask.

Jake’s Pizza Green Bay posted to Facebook Tuesday afternoon announcing the change, which will take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

“Unfortunately it has come to this,” the post reads. “This is not something we thought we would have to do, nor want to do, but we need to do [it] to keep our staff and customers safe.”

Jake’s Pizza says they will offer customers without a mask curbside pickup.

“Let’s work together to get us all through this, so Jake’s can be here for years to come!”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets