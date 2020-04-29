1  of  2
Green Bay restoration company disinfects police squad cars amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local company is trying to keep Green Bay Police safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Puroclean Property Restoration volunteered to deep clean patrol cars for the Green Bay Police Department. Company officials say they are cleaning between six and eight cars daily, rotating through the whole fleet.

Puroclean says they plan to continue disenfecting the squads through the pandemic.

“They’re in environments that could be very conducive to the spreading of the pandemic,” Mark Mazzoleni, the owner of Puroclean Property Restoration tells WFRV Local 5. “One of the thoughts I had is we could disinfect their patrol cars.”

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith sent the company a letter of appreciation for their efforts to keep the squads clean for officers.

