Green Bay Salvation Army provides meals for healthcare workers helping veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Green Bay provided meals on Tuesday for those who serve our veterans in a program called ‘Helping Hands for Healthcare Heroes.’

The organizations provided meals to staff of the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay. They were joined with officers from the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan division to help hand out sandwiches, chips, cookies, and more.

“A group from Milwaukee came up for divisional leaders, Major Steve and Major Chris Merrit and they came from Milwaukee,” Major Matt O’Neil, a coordinator from the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay tells WFRV Local 5. “They’ve been serving thousands and thousands of meals every day in Milwaukee and decided to come up to help share some lunches here and spread some of that cheer.”

Over 300 meals were assembled and delivered to VA staff in our area.

