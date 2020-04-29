1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay Salvation Army provides meals for healthcare workers helping veterans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Green Bay provided meals on Tuesday for those who serve our veterans in a program called ‘Helping Hands for Healthcare Heroes.’

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The organizations provided meals to staff of the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic in Green Bay. They were joined with officers from the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan division to help hand out sandwiches, chips, cookies, and more.

“A group from Milwaukee came up for divisional leaders, Major Steve and Major Chris Merrit and they came from Milwaukee,” Major Matt O’Neil, a coordinator from the Salvation Army Greater Green Bay tells WFRV Local 5. “They’ve been serving thousands and thousands of meals every day in Milwaukee and decided to come up to help share some lunches here and spread some of that cheer.”

Over 300 meals were assembled and delivered to VA staff in our area.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More