Green Bay School Board votes to make masking optional for some, required for others

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- The Green Bay Area School Board held a special session Monday to vote on a masking policy as students and staff head into the 2021-2022 school year. “I hope that it’s done and there is no more masks,” said Barbara Larsen, Green Bay Parent. Larsen joined nearly 100 others for the in person and virtual meeting.

The first motion that would have made masking optional for all students and staff did not pass. A revised summer session policy passed with masking optional for students and staff in grades 7 and above. Students and staff in grades 6 and below are still required to wear masks while indoors. “The biggest difference between the policy we passed tonight and summer is the optional masking for staff and students in 7th and 8th grade. We were already optional at the high school level,” said Eric Vanden Heuvel Board President.

A representative for the 89th District, Elijah Behnke was in attendance of the board meeting. He says he has a relative within the school system. “I think if the vaccine works, then why do we need to mask. If you don’t have to have the vaccine, then the masks should work. I feel like they are continuing to overreach,” said Behnke.

If necessary, the Board could take up the issue again at a later date. “Based upon the feedback tonight, vaccine eligibility seems to be a big decision point for those students. We’re hearing that younger children will be eligible for the vaccine. So as soon as that information comes out, and we start to understand what that will look like for our youngest students, I imagine we would revisit the issue,” said Vanden Heuvel.

