Green Bay school district moves staff off-site in response to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public Schools are making some changes in response to the continuing spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to a letter shared with families, the school district is requiring all staff who can work off-site to do so, including principals, teachers, and school secretaries starting on Monday, Oct. 5. Essential staff such as food service and custodial/maintenance staff are exempt.

“The COVID-19 community spread is also having an impact on the District’s ability to staff vital services in the District,” the letters says. “For the next two weeks, at minimum, all on-site educational services will once again need to be provided virtually. This includes all special education services, face-to-face instruction, and any athletic activities that have been on-site.”

The letter goes on to say it is important that Green Bay Area Public Schools do their “part to mitigate COVID-19 community spread as much as possible to protect the health and well-being of our students, families, staff, and community members.”

“It is important for the District to take these measures to keep our employees as safe as possible so that they can continue to staff the essential functions of providing meals to students and keeping our facilities clean and safe. If community spread impacts our ability to staff, we are committed to providing meals to students, however we may need to reevaluate if we can distribute meals at all current locations.”

GBAPS says all school buildings will be closed from Oct. 5 through Oct. 16.

“Our medical professionals have been clear that they are facing a crisis. As a school district, we must do our part to support our medical community and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Many school districts across Northeast Wisconsin have transitioned to virtual learning in light of the continuing spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Green Bay Area Catholic Education announced its schools will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The Oconto Unified School District and the Pulaski Community School District recently announced their transition to virtual learning.

Notre Dame Academy shared a letter with families on Monday, saying the move is in response to “health and safety circumstances surrounding COVID-19 in the Green Bay area.” Virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The Denmark School District announced its transition to virtual learning in response to new and increasing cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon. According to a letter shared with families, there are 20 staff members out due to close contact quarantines or positive cases. Student absences have risen above 200.

The Gillett School District has also announced it will transition to virtual learning, as will the School District of West De Pere.

Last week, many Northeast Wisconsin school districts announced they would transition to remote learning.

On Friday, the Ashwaubenon School District announced it will transition to remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, in response to COVID-19.

According to a letter shared with families, the decision was based on many factors, “including the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members.”

Across Northeast Wisconsin, Crivitz School District has also announced a transition to virtual learning due to staffing shortages created by mandatory quarantining for staff.

The Howard-Suamico School District says they will transition on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Virtual learning will remain in place “until community health conditions improve.”

The Unified School District of De Pere also announced the transition “due to new cases of COVID-19” and “the resulting need to quarantine a large number of students and staff.” The decision was also based on local hospitals reporting that they have reached a critical stage with the number of hospitalizations they are experiencing.