GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD) announced some changes to the District’s COVID-19 protocols that will be in effect starting April 18.

According to school officials, the Board approved a motion to update the District’s COVID-19 protocols at the April 11 Board of Education meeting.

The following changes will start on April 18:

Students and staff are no longer required to test for COVID-19 in order to return to school/work when symptomatic.

The District will no longer be contact tracing.

Students and staff are still highly encouraged to stay home when ill, and to test for COVID-19 (antigen or PCR test).

Guidelines for when students staff test positive for COVID-19 are still the same for when they are able to return to school/work. Students and staff can return to school/work on day six from the start of symptoms if the symptoms are improving, they have no fever and they wear a well-fitted face covering for days six through ten.

More information can be found on the Green Bay Area Public School District’s website.