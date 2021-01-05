Green Bay VA Outpatient Clinic employees to be vaccinated Wednesday

Coronavirus

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee VA Medical Center announced on Tuesday that Green Bay VA Outpatient Clinic employees will be getting the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Green Bay employees will be receiving the Moderna vaccine. Health officials report this is a continuation of the vaccination rollout to outpatient areas, per Centers for Disease Control guidance.

Medical professionals say all VA employees in the northeast Wisconsin area will have the opportunity to get vaccinated within the next three weeks.

The event is expected to take place from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

