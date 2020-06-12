GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay working to rebound from nearly $50M impact due to loss of events

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay, which is usually home to numerous events and tournaments, has seen things take a downturn since the coronavirus.

The loss of events has caused the city to see a nearly $50 million impact. To keep people interested, the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau offered virtual tours of the area and worked to keep people in engaged.

While people are thinking about traveling again, being outdoors is another aspect officials are trying to highlight within Green Bay.

“People will still get out, we have a lot of great natural resources in the area, great hiking and biking trails, kayaking opportunities,” President and CEO of Convention and Visitors Bureau Brad Toll told WFRV Local 5. “We’re promoting a lot of those, but we’ve been losing a lot of our events.”

A recent survey shows people are interested in traveling again, but mostly by vehicle.

