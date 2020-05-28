Green Bay’s 2020 igNight Market series canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The traveling night market series, igNight Market, that takes place in the Broadway District throughout the summer has been canceled.

Organizers say, “The health and safety of our visitors, vendors, partners, artists, musicians, and staff is of the utmost importance to On Broadway, Inc. After consulting with health advisors, involved organizations, and our dedicated partners, we feel it is in the best interest to continue the series in 2021.”

The four igNight Markets were scheduled for Saturdays, June 13 at 100 S Broadway, July 18 at the Neville Museum, Aug. 15 at Leicht Memorial Park, and Sept. 19 at 700 S Broadway. The events feature local artisans and makers, live original music performances from nationally touring acts, life-size games, food, and drinks.

“This decision was not made lightly as we’ve come to recognize the important role the igNight Market has come to play with showcasing original art, music and culture in our community,” said Brian Johnson, Executive Director, On Broadway, Inc. “The reality is the event planning cycle is far more substantial than the event day itself. We can spend 90-120 days properly planning an event, spending countless resources including cash and staff time, with no certainty we’ll be able to host the event. It quickly becomes an irresponsible exercise which is why you’ve seen so many community events canceled.”

“Cancelling the igNight Markets was a tough decision for the organizers to make, but Fox Communities Credit Union stands behind the goal of looking out for the health and safety of our community,” said Heather Wessley, Community Engagement Manager, Fox Communities Credit Union. “We look forward to an even bigger celebration in 2021!”

