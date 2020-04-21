Green Bay’s ASPIRO hosts Drive By & Say Hi event to connect with clients

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s ASPIRO organization announced on Tuesday that it will be hosting its second drive-by event to engage with the clients in a more personable way.

ASPIRO says the event, Drive By & Wave Hi, will entail staff standing outside both of the ASPIRO locations in Green Bay from 3 to 4 p.m. on April 22. At the locations, staff members will be happily waving at all clients driving by with their families or group homes.

According to ASPIRO, the Drive By & Wave Hi event follows ASPIRO’s first drive-by event held on April 8 that had more than 60 cars drive by with clients participating by holding signs up and waving all while honking their car horns.

The ASPIRO Vice President of Development, Nicole Hoffmann says, “The first drive by and now this one are extremely important to combat the adverse psychological and physiological effects of isolation. Our clients need to see and hear us and not just through social media, although we are doing our best to keep them engaged through Facebook and Instagram and sending them postcards, letters and activities through the mail.”

To learn more about the Drive By & Wave Hi event, or for the drive map visit, aspiroinc.org.

