Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare celebrates discharge of coronavirus patient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eric Nelson, a Green Bay resident and part-time chaplain at Aurora BayCare Medical Center has joined the growing list of coronavirus patients being discharged in the health system.

Aurora BayCare doctors and nurses celebrated Nelson’s discharge Thursday evening. Upon his discharge, Nelson was reunited with his family and gave a thumbs up to the hospital team members.

“This milestone is an important reminder of the excellent care our team provides and the hard work, commitment and focus it’s taken to reach this point,” said Dr. Gary Stuck, chief medical officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “We’re so proud of how our doctors, nurses and team members have risen to meet this historic challenge, and we’re grateful for their service and sacrifice. But the work isn’t over, and the public must continue to do their part by practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible. There will be more milestones to come, both happy and tragic. And our actions now will determine how much celebrating or grieving we do later. We’re all in this together.”

Earlier this week, WFRV Local 5 brought you the story of five other coronavirus patients in Wisconsin and Illinois being discharged from Advocate Aurora hospitals. For more on those patients, as well as to see how doctors and nurses celebrated their discharges, click here.

Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy held a similar celebration for a man who was discharged after being hospitalized since March. For his story, click here.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak