Green Bay’s Bishop Ricken reinstates dispensation for Catholic Mass due to COVID-19 increase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Diocese of Green Bay has announced changes to Sunday Mass and obligations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop David Ricken announced today he is reinstating the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. The announcement is due to the concerns surrounding the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The dispensation takes effect immediately and will remain in effect until further notice, however, this does not mean the closure of public Masses on Sundays or weekdays.

On September 10, the Bishop had reinstated the obligation, with safety and health guidelines in place.

For those who cannot attend Mass, but still want to take part, you can join Bishop Ricken on WFRV Local 5 on-air and online each Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Mass.

Latest Stories