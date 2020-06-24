GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Black and Tan Grille temporarily closes services

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Black and Tan Grille will be temporarily closing its dining services effective immediately.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Black and Tan Grille announced on Tuesday that the restaurant will be closed through August, and maybe even longer.

Owner Steve Schneider said, “Our base was largely made up of people celebrating special events, business visitors, business dinner seminars and special nights out for families, coworkers, and friends.”

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

Schneider continued, “With the quarantine efforts and ongoing social distancing along with reduced travel, uncertainty of sporting events, and overall economic and societal uncertainty; our customers are choosing to limit their restaurant and bar visits and that has resulted in a 70% or greater reduction in business which limits our ability to provide the quality experience that we will not compromise on.”

The business says it will be reviewing its options to reopen with a new concept or venue sometime in Fall.

Steve Schneider owner of two other local establishments, The Daily Buzz at the Bellin and Diamond’s American Diner, added that both The Daily Buzz at the Bellin and Diamond’s American Diner will remain open and gradually expand back to regular or extended hours.

The Daily Buzz at the Bellin Building is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Diamond’s American Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"