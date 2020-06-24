Green Bay’s Black and Tan Grille temporarily closes services

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Black and Tan Grille will be temporarily closing its dining services effective immediately.

Black and Tan Grille announced on Tuesday that the restaurant will be closed through August, and maybe even longer.

Owner Steve Schneider said, “Our base was largely made up of people celebrating special events, business visitors, business dinner seminars and special nights out for families, coworkers, and friends.”

Schneider continued, “With the quarantine efforts and ongoing social distancing along with reduced travel, uncertainty of sporting events, and overall economic and societal uncertainty; our customers are choosing to limit their restaurant and bar visits and that has resulted in a 70% or greater reduction in business which limits our ability to provide the quality experience that we will not compromise on.”

The business says it will be reviewing its options to reopen with a new concept or venue sometime in Fall.

Steve Schneider owner of two other local establishments, The Daily Buzz at the Bellin and Diamond’s American Diner, added that both The Daily Buzz at the Bellin and Diamond’s American Diner will remain open and gradually expand back to regular or extended hours.

The Daily Buzz at the Bellin Building is open from 7:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Diamond’s American Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

