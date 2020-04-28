Green Bay’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway expected to carry on with adjustments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On a typical Wednesday evening in the Summer, Green Bay’s South Broadway is flooded with an average of 10,000 people, out for Farmers’ Market on Broadway.

“It’s a really good way for us to just show ourselves to a slice of the population that might not walk in here,” Kurt Schwiesow, Owner of Pete’s Garage, a bike shop located on Broadway, said.

The weekly market is one of the perks of operating on Broadway.

“There’s foot traffic and there are people just browsing and shopping and walking in,” Schwiesow said. “Farmers’ Markets are a lot of fun.”

The fun typically gets underway in May.

“We’re hopefully able to start the Farmers’ Market right around that same time frame,” Chelsea Kocken of On Broadway told Local 5, “Just it might look a little different, of course, than it does usually.”

Parts of the Farmers’ Market are essential.

“The access to the fresh, local foods that the farmers have is something that is not only important to the community, but has been deemed essential,” Kocken explained.

Other aspects are not.

“We have the entertainment, we have the handcrafted vendors, we have a beverage tent and a food court area,” Kocken said. “Some of those things may be missing as we first kick-off.”

On Broadway hopes to add to the event as the Summer goes on and restrictions are lifted.

Until then, it will be a quieter Farmers’ Market, just like Broadway is quieter with nonessential businesses shut down.

Pete’s Garage has been able to continue operations with some adjustments.

“We’re extremely lucky to continue to conduct business so we’ve been able to continue to employ our staff,” Schwiesow said.

Up and down the street, windows are dark.

“If you’re a restaurant owner, if you’re a bar owner, if you own one of the boutiques, things have gotten very difficult,” Schewiesow told Local 5.

For them, Schewisow explained, lost foot traffic from a smaller Farmers’ Market is just the tip of the iceberg.

“There are much bigger losses that business owners are enduring up and down Broadway and throughout the country,” he said.

The first Farmers’ Market on Broadway of 2020 is tentatively set for May 27th.

The first Farmers' Market on Broadway of 2020 is tentatively set for May 27th.

