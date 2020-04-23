Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s celebrates discharge of coronavirus patient

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Healthcare providers at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay held a celebratory send-off for a Green Bay man who had been hospitalized for a week for coronavirus.

HSHS St. Mary’s says Roberto, 64, is now on the path to recovery at home. He says his is grateful for the care he received at the hospital.

Roberto adds that everyone should value the time they have, never ignore symptoms if you’re feeling ill, and stay home to prevent the spread of the virus.

Roberto | Photo courtesy HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center

Last week, Green Bay’s Aurora BayCare celebrated the discharge of a coronavirus patient while Oshkosh’s Ascension Mercy celebrated the discharge of a coronavirus ICU patient.

