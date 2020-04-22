Green Bay’s HSHS St. Mary’s to receive 4,000 masks, courtesy Bass Pro Shops founder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center will receive 4,000 face masks courtesy of Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.

According to Bass Pro Shops, Morris is personally donating 1 million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis across the nation.

The donation comes as supplies for personal protective equipment are in high demand and short supply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope, a faith-based, nonprofit organization with a driving passion to feed the world through children’s feeding initiatives, community outreaches, and disaster response, is using its national network of partners and volunteers to identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities. They are helping to distribute the masks based on area needs and demands.

The donation, according to Bass Pro Shops, will provide thousands of masks to over 200 communities with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center, and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility.

“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “At a time when our healthcare workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of Outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”

The logistics of the donation have been in the works since in the onset of the crisis. Morris worked with Bass Pro Shops partner Rusty Sellars, CEO of True Timber, to source the masks through his apparel and fabric suppliers.

