Green Bay’s Kittner’s closes for weekend after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A downtown Green Bay bar will close for the weekend after learning staff may have been in contact with individuals who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Thursday Facebook post, Kittner’s said that no employees have tested positive at this time but, “due to uncertainty and to prevent an outbreak between patrons and employees,” they have decided to close for the weekend.

“There is no threat to the public, just preventative measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and employees.”

Cranky Pat’s Pizza in Green Bay announced on Thursday that they would close for a couple of days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

