GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Kittner’s closes for weekend after staff potentially exposed to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A downtown Green Bay bar will close for the weekend after learning staff may have been in contact with individuals who tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest news across Northeast Wisconsin from WFRV Local 5

In a Thursday Facebook post, Kittner’s said that no employees have tested positive at this time but, “due to uncertainty and to prevent an outbreak between patrons and employees,” they have decided to close for the weekend.

“There is no threat to the public, just preventative measures to ensure the safety of our patrons and employees.”

Cranky Pat’s Pizza in Green Bay announced on Thursday that they would close for a couple of days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"