Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Lion’s Mouth Bookstore offering delivery service during coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The curbside pick-up portion of Green Bay’s Lion’s Mouth Bookstore was shut down by police on Thursday, but they’re continuing to delivery books to the community during the Safer At Home order.

Lion’s Mouth had been allowing customers to order books online and pick them up via a curbside method.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

On Thursday, Green Bay Police say they received a complaint about two people being in the store. Amy Mazzariello, the store owner, says it was only her and her husband in Lion’s Mouth.

Green Bay Police tell WFRV Local 5 that, under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, bookstores are considered non-essential, resulting in authorities closing the curbside portion of Lion’s Mouth. However, a non-essential business can delivers or mails out products, but only one person can be in the business doing that.

Police add that, in this case, they were focused on shutting down curbside pick up, not punishing Lion’s Mouth for having more than one person in the store.

Under Gov. Evers’ extended Safer At Home order, which goes into effect on April 24, Lion’s Mouth may again be able to offer curbside pick up options.

Lion’s Mouth will continue to provide its delivery service from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

OTHER STORIES WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"

IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "IFL cancels season amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"