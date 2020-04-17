Green Bay’s Lion’s Mouth Bookstore offering delivery service during coronavirus pandemic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The curbside pick-up portion of Green Bay’s Lion’s Mouth Bookstore was shut down by police on Thursday, but they’re continuing to delivery books to the community during the Safer At Home order.

Lion’s Mouth had been allowing customers to order books online and pick them up via a curbside method.

On Thursday, Green Bay Police say they received a complaint about two people being in the store. Amy Mazzariello, the store owner, says it was only her and her husband in Lion’s Mouth.

Green Bay Police tell WFRV Local 5 that, under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, bookstores are considered non-essential, resulting in authorities closing the curbside portion of Lion’s Mouth. However, a non-essential business can delivers or mails out products, but only one person can be in the business doing that.

Police add that, in this case, they were focused on shutting down curbside pick up, not punishing Lion’s Mouth for having more than one person in the store.

Under Gov. Evers’ extended Safer At Home order, which goes into effect on April 24, Lion’s Mouth may again be able to offer curbside pick up options.

Lion’s Mouth will continue to provide its delivery service from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

