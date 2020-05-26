1  of  2
Green Bay’s Neville Public Museum opens with ‘Amazing Dinosaurs’ exhibit

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The Neville Public Museum announced on May 18, that it will be opening its doors on May 27, with a special exhibit for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The museum is hosting a new exhibit called, “Amazing Dinosaurs” that will begin the opening day and run through November 8.

Museum officials announced on their Facebook page that the exhibit will feature dinosaurs and their places in geologic history including activities to help guests discover how, where, and when dinosaurs roamed the earth.

Neville Public Museum noted that they will be limiting the number of guests allowed in the museum at a time to help promote safety and health of its staff and guests.

The organization is also reminding residents that housekeeping and guest services staff will all be wearing masks and are advising the guests to do so as well.

The Museum will be selling tickets online on their website.

