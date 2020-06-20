GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Sardine Can closed for the weekend due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sardine Can in Green Bay is closed for the weekend after a staff member may have had contact with individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The establishment announced on their Facebook Page on Friday that while no staff member has tested positive for the virus, they will still be closed for the weekend to prevent an outbreak between staff and customers.

The restaurant said, “If you are sick, think you are sick, got tested with pending results, or come in contact with someone who is sick… Stay home! We will do our part, but you must also do yours.”

