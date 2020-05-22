Green Bay’s The Cannery closing permanently due to COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay’s The Cannery Public Market is permanently closing due to challenges imposed by the coronavirus, just months before its five-year anniversary.

In mid-March, The Cannery, like other restaurants, had been offering curbside pick-up and delivery. A decrease in patronage during the Safer at Home order, along with the seasonal nature of the restaurant’s menu, led to a temporary closure of The Cannery at the end of March.

“When we made the decision to temporarily close in March, we never imagined it would become permanent,” remarks Adrienne Winter, general manager. “We will miss our staff and guests dearly. Thank you to for warmly welcoming us into your community, allowing us to share our farm-to-fork story and cuisine with you.”

The late John Pagel built The Cannery as a space to educate the community on where their food comes from. As a local dairy farmer, John took great pride in sharing his family’s bounty, sourcing the restaurant’s beef and cheese from their dairy, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy LLC, along with other local vendors, according to a release.

“Dad put his heart and soul into everything he did, especially The Cannery,” said Jamie Pagel – Witcpalek, co-owner of the Pagel Family Businesses. “He could envision the potential, hear the guests’ laughter and see their smiling faces while celebrating special moments, but most importantly, provide comfort in letting people know where their food comes from.”

The Rail Yard Management Team says it is committed to identifying an operating partner that will offer a continuance of John’s legacy and vision within the remarkable restaurant suite John built which was not only transformational to the Rail Yard District, but also to the Green Bay’s downtown quality of dining and boutique market opportunities.

“The Pagel family is grateful for The Cannery team, whom helped to grow and create the beautiful space that is The Cannery. Transitional services are being offered to all staff. The restaurant will not reopen for food service. However, the market space will reopen for the month of June, providing guests an opportunity to use any outstanding gift cards and to say “good-bye”. The Cannery’s event team is corresponding directly with customers who had reservations for the Hayloft and Farmer’s Table event spaces,” says the release.

Coronavirus has been the last straw for many Northeast Wisconsin businesses – on Monday, Foremost Farms USA announced it will close its Chilton cheese plant facility in July after the market change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early May, Harbor House announced Neenah’s JumpStart Auto Repair, which used the proceeds from customers’ auto service to fund auto repairs for domestic abuse survivors, would not reopen, saying the decision comes after the financial strain caused by a shift in business due to the pandemic followed the discovery that property had been stolen from JumpStart’s garage.

In the same time frame, Harmony Pizza of Appleton announced it would be closing its doors after nearly three years in business, citing pressures to achieve a strong service to the community and the coronavirus.

Manitowoc’s Holy Family College announced it would cease operations by the end of August. The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries says the decision was made due to increased operating costs, unstable enrollment, and the impact of the coronavirus.

