Green & Gold Charity Softball game postponed

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20th annual Green & Gold Charity Softball scheduled for June 7 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they’re hopeful the event will be able to be rescheduled for later this summer. They are currently working on a new date for this year’s game, adding that more details will be shared as soon as they are available.

“We need to ensure we have a safe environment for all fans and players and need to line-up a date that works into the Packers training camp schedule, which has yet to be announced,” said Timber Rattlers president Rob Zerjav.

The NFL has stated that no on-field training can be done until all 32 teams in the league open their facilities. Since the charity softball game is scheduled around a Green Bay Packers camp in June and some teams will not be allowed into their facilities until after June 7, the game will have to be postponed due to no players being available for it.

Running back Aaron Jones is scheduled to be the captain of the offense for this year’s game.



“I have been very excited to host this year’s game. We want everyone to stay safe, and we will reschedule as soon as we can,” said Aaron Jones. “It’s a fun event for not only our fans but for us as a team that we are all looking forward to. I am committed to still making this game happen when we can. Thank you!”

Those who have already purchased tickets will be allowed to use them for the to-be-determined rescheduled date. Organizers say the game and all ticket sales will benefit multiple charities in Northeastern Wisconsin, including causes impacted by COVID-19.

Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise, as well as its Memorial Day events, have also been forced to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

