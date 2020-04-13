Live Now
Green Lake Co. Coronavirus: Health officials confirm first case

Coronavirus

GREEN LAKE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Health Department has confirmed the county’s first case of coronavirus.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to health officials, there are two probable cases within the county and 99 residents have tested negative for coronavirus. Six residents are awaiting results.

As of Monday afternoon, over 3,400 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the virus while 154 have died.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

