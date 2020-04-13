Green Lake Co. Coronavirus: Health officials confirm first case

GREEN LAKE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Lake County Health Department has confirmed the county’s first case of coronavirus.

According to health officials, there are two probable cases within the county and 99 residents have tested negative for coronavirus. Six residents are awaiting results.

As of Monday afternoon, over 3,400 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the virus while 154 have died.

