Green Lake County Fair canceled due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Green Lake County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a Tuesday release, the Green Lake County Agriculture, UW Extension, Education, and Fair Committee along with other County Officials made the decision following much deliberation and consideration.

The fair was scheduled for August 6 – 9.

“We are sensitive to the fact that coronavirus has negatively impacted big moments, milestones, and experiences for those across our country and we understand the cancellation of our Fair comes with great disappointment for those who plan, attend, exhibit, participate, and support it,” officials said in the release. “However, the safety of all those involved in our Fair is our greatest priority and with the future of social gatherings unnown we, as a united front, decided we must take action to ensure our fairgoers and our fair family stay healthy during a time of such uncertainty.”

Green Lake County Fair officials say they are looking forward to preparing for the 2021 “best little fair around” on August 5-8.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled or adjusted, including:

