Green Lake County health officials release recommendations, don’t issue stay-at-home order

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Lake County Public Health officials have developed a plan that provides guidance and education to reduce risks and assurance that by working together, the county can start returning to the “new normal.”

The plan comes after the State Supreme Court struck down Governor Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order earlier this week.

“We feel these recommendations will move our county forward if individuals and businesses follow these recommendations. We want to continue to move forward, but want the community to know that we may have to move back and tighten up these rules if we see an increase in cases of the disease. And we will relax the order as the condition improves,” County Health Officer Kathryn Munsey said in a release.

Green Lake County reopening recommendations

She went on to say, “This is a very challenging time and my role as Health Officer is to minimize the

spread of this disease, especially with our most vulnerable populations. We feel that the WI Economic Development Corporation’s guidance will be very helpful in moving us forward. There are a number of strategies that need to be implemented by our businesses and community.”

For a full list of counties and their responses to the Supreme Court decision, click here.

