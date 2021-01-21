Wisconsin grocery employees, bus drivers recommended for vaccine

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state advisory committee is recommending grocery store workers and transit bus drivers are added to the list of people in Wisconsin to be inoculated in the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Adding those people to the list that already includes teachers, adults 65 and older and others would clear 1.6 million individuals for the next phase, officials said.

And, with a limited number of doses received by the state each week, it could be some time before everyone in that phase gets the vaccine.

The subcommittee has received about 5,000 public comments since it issued a draft plan last week which did not include grocery store workers in the next phase