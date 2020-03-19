Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon as more people self-quarantine

(WJW) – As many folks remain at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hallmark Channel is stepping up to help provide some cheerful entertainment.
According to Entertainment Tonight, a special Christmas movie marathon is scheduled for this weekend to help ease the nation’s social isolation. It starts on Friday March 20 at 12 p.m. and ends on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
Hallmark will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies, including “A Christmas Detour” with Candace Cameron Bure and “Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert.
Hallmark’s “In the Key of Love” debut will still air as planned this Saturday at 9 p.m.
See the full schedule here.
For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:
- Local 5 Coronavirus Coverage
- THE LATEST: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin
- Do I have coronavirus? Green Bay health experts talk symptoms
- Local business owners, are you still open during the coronavirus outbreak?
LATEST STORIES
- UPDATE: Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac duplex
- Parents, child care providers talk cut-backs to day care sizes because of coronavirus
- 1 pound of marijuana, other paraphernalia seized in Gresham arrest
- “I hope we become more neighborly:” how Northeast Wisconsin is feeling about the Coronavirus pandemic
- Green Bay business ready to provide deep cleaning in battle against COVID-19