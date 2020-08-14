Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers

(NEXSTAR) – The Food and Drug Administration continues to add hand sanitizers to a list of products that should be avoided after they tested positive for methanol contamination.
A brand made in China and others made in Ohio, Illinois, and Utah joined the list, which previously had only contained hand sanitizers produced in Mexico.
There are now a total of 149 hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.
The FDA says it has seen a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.
The complete list, found on the FDA’s site, can be seen below.
The FDA first warned consumers in June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol. Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added.
“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.
If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.
Below is the FDA’s updated list of hand sanitizer products considered to be toxic
Unable to view the table? Click here.
|Manufacturer
|Distributor
|Date added
|Product(s)
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|07/08/2020
|Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|07/08/2020
|Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Midwood Brands LLC
|07/08/2020
|MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|4E Brands North America LLC
|07/08/2020
|BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
|4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)
|Greenbrier International Inc.
|07/08/2020
|Assured Aloe
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|Payless Janitorial Corporation
|07/06/2020
|bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/06/2020
|LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/06/2020
|LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
|AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)
|QualitaMed Corp.
|07/06/2020
|QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Genomma Lab USA
|07/28/2020
|NEXT Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Albek de Mexico SA de CV
|07/28/2020
|Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Astrum LLC
|08/06/2020
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Asiaticon
|08/06/2020
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Acadia Mercantil Corp.
|08/06/2020
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Protex Labs
|08/06/2020
|V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Protex Labs
|08/06/2020
|Derma70 Hand Sanitizer
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|SWCH LLC
|08/06/2020
|V-KLEAN
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|SBL Brands
|08/06/2020
|Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)
|Safety-Med Products
|08/06/2020
|Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Pure Haven
|08/06/2020
|Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inambtec SA de CV
|08/06/2020
|Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution 70% of Alcohol
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Good Fibers LLC
|08/06/2020
|All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|08/06/2020
|Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|USMed Supplies LLC
|08/06/2020
|70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Quick Aid LLC
|08/06/2020
|ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|LTD Enterprises Distribution
|08/06/2020
|70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|USMed Supplies LLC
|08/06/2020
|70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|INBC Trading LLC
|07/24/2020
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|INBC Trading LLC
|07/24/2020
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)
|INBC Trading LLC
|07/24/2020
|Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Earths Amenities
|07/08/2020
|Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
|07/08/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
|DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals
|07/08/2020
|Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|Hand Sanitizer
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Biokaab Inc.
|08/03/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Gel
|DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|08/03/2020
|Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|07/02/2020*
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC
|07/02/2020*
|Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|All Clean Natural LTD
|07/02/2020*
|All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|EskBiochem
|07/02/2020*
|Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|EskBiochem SA de CV
|07/02/2020*
|The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|07/02/2020*
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|07/02/2020*
|CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
|Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)
|Polarized LLC
|07/02/2020*
|Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|Estrategia Hospitalaria SA DE CV (Mexico)
|Ancorp Capital Group USA
|08/06/2020
|OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula
|Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
|Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV
|07/02/2020
|Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
|Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)
|CIRG Waste & Recycling Solutions US LLC
|08/06/2020
|Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)
|Medek LLC
|08/11/2020
|M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)
|Medek LLC
|08/11/2020
|Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)
|Medek LLC
|08/11/2020
|O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer
|Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)
|Medek LLC
|08/11/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80%
|Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv
|Greensys of North America LLC
|08/13/2020
|Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
|Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv
|Greensys of North America LLC
|08/13/2020
|Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
|Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv
|08/13/2020
|Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel
|Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI (Mexico)
|08/12/2020
|Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
|Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab
|07/30/2020
|HF&N Lab Medi Care Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
|Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez
|SBL Brands, LLC
|08/13/2020
|Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula
|Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez
|08/13/2020
|Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|GelBac T Hand Sanitizer
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|Hand Sanitizer
|Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)
|Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|TriCleanz (Labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Ancorp Capital Group USA
|08/06/2020
|OZO Hand Sanitizer
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|JS Global Sourcing
|08/13/2020
|OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV
|08/13/2020
|Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer
|Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)
|Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV
|08/13/2020
|Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel
|JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico)
|JG Atlas Comercios
|07/30/2020
|Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
|Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico)
|Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV
|07/24/2020
|Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
|Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee)
|07/24/2020
|Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|Andy’s Best
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|Andy’s
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|NeoNatural
|Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Brand Name Distributors
|07/08/2020
|Plus Advanced
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
|Liq-E S.A. de CV
|07/21/2020
|Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
|Liq-E S.A. de CV
|07/08/2020
|Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)
|Liq-E S.A. de CV
|07/21/2020
|Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico)
|Bodega Latina Corp.
|07/10/2020
|Selecto Hand Sanitizer
|Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico)
|Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV
|07/10/2020
|Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
|MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Resource Recovery and Trading LLC
|07/15/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
|MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)
|Resource Recovery and Trading LLC
|07/15/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
|Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico)
|Transliquid Technologies LLC
|07/02/2020
|Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
|Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
|Notarika SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer
|Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)
|Notarika SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes
|Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)
|Medical Mary LLC
|08/06/2020
|Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer
|Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)
|AMX Premium Cleaning Services LP
|08/06/2020
|AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)
|Open Book Extracts
|08/11/2020
|Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer
|Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)
|Just Hand Sanitizer
|08/11/2020
|Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs
|Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Comercial Goura S de RL and S&L Brands
|08/11/2020
|BV BYE Virus 99
|Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Admay Consulting LLC
|08/11/2020
|In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Precision Analitica Integral SA de CV (Mexico)
|ESPMEX LLC
|08/07/2020
|CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|08/03/2020
|Datsen Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inflatables LLC
|08/03/2020
|Bernal Hand Sanitizer
|Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)
|Inflatables LLC
|08/03/2020
|Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|07/14/2020
|Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|07/14/2020
|Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products LLC
|07/14/2020
|Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Cavalry Sanitizers LLC
|07/14/2020
|Cavalry (labeled with “Product of Mexico”)
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Procurement Services LLC
|07/14/2020
|ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Procurement Services LLC
|07/14/2020
|Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
|Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)
|Scent Theory Products Inc.
|07/14/2020
|Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
|Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico)
|Roque Plast SA de CV
|08/03/2020
|Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer
|Santa Cruz Biotechnology (Texas)
|Santa Cruz Biotechnology
|08/11/2020
|UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial
|SG24 LLC (Georgia)
|08/11/2020
|SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and, RediBag USA Astrum LLC
|07/02/2020
|Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Astrum LLC
|07/02/2020
|Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Human Choice LLC
|07/02/2020
|Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
|Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)
|Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.
|07/10/2020
|Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
|Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
|08/03/2020
|Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
|Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio)
|08/03/2020
|foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
|Tritanium Labs USA LLC (Illinois)
|Tritanium Labs LLC
|07/30/2020
|TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer (Labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/02/2020
|Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Soflo Urban Team LLC
|07/02/2020
|Parabola Hand Sanitizer
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Liberty International Distributors
|07/02/2020
|Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Liberty International Distributors
|07/02/2020
|Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Liberty International Distributors
|07/02/2020
|Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|Up in the Lab
|07/02/2020
|Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|BeSafe Industries LLC
|07/02/2020
|Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
|Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)
|C&A Marketing Inc.
|07/02/2020
|Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
|Volu-Sol, Inc. (Utah)
|Volu-Sol
|08/11/2020
|Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution
|Yangzhou Olande Cosmetic Co. Ltd (China)
|Corgiomed Inc.
|08/11/2020
|Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer
|Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico)
|Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto
|07/10/2020
|DAESI Hand Sanitizer
Latest Stories
- Wisconsin governor expects Pres. Trump to wear mask during upcoming visit
- Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
- Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Coronavirus: Casting a net around the Internet, part 12
- Protester gets billed for gathering in Ashwaubenon
- Local reaction to Kamala Harris’as VP pick