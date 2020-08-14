Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers

(NEXSTAR) – The Food and Drug Administration continues to add hand sanitizers to a list of products that should be avoided after they tested positive for methanol contamination.

A brand made in China and others made in Ohio, Illinois, and Utah joined the list, which previously had only contained hand sanitizers produced in Mexico.

There are now a total of 149 hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.

The FDA says it has seen a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The complete list, found on the FDA’s site, can be seen below.

The FDA first warned consumers in June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol. Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

Below is the FDA’s updated list of hand sanitizer products considered to be toxic
Unable to view the table? Click here.
ManufacturerDistributorDate addedProduct(s)
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Midwood Brands LLC07/08/2020MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)4E Brands North America LLC07/08/2020BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico)Greenbrier International Inc.07/08/2020Assured Aloe
AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)Payless Janitorial Corporation07/06/2020bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer 
AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)Soflo Urban Team LLC07/06/2020LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)Soflo Urban Team LLC07/06/2020LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer
AAA Cosmetica (Mexico)QualitaMed Corp.07/06/2020QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer  
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Genomma Lab USA07/28/2020NEXT Hand Sanitizer
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Albek de Mexico SA de CV07/28/2020NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Albek de Mexico SA de CV07/28/2020NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Albek de Mexico SA de CV07/28/2020Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Albek de Mexico SA de CV07/28/2020Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Albek de Mexico SA de CV07/28/2020Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera
Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Albek de Mexico SA de CV07/28/2020Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)Astrum LLC08/06/2020V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)Asiaticon08/06/2020V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)Acadia Mercantil Corp.08/06/2020V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)Protex Labs08/06/2020V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)Protex Labs08/06/2020Derma70 Hand Sanitizer
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)SWCH LLC08/06/2020V-KLEAN
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)SBL Brands08/06/2020Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel
Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico)Safety-Med Products08/06/2020Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)Pure Haven08/06/2020Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)Inambtec SA de CV08/06/2020Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution 70% of Alcohol
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)Good Fibers LLC08/06/2020All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) 08/06/2020Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)USMed Supplies LLC08/06/202070% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)Quick Aid LLC08/06/2020ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)LTD Enterprises Distribution08/06/202070% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico)USMed Supplies LLC08/06/202070% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer
Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)INBC Trading LLC07/24/2020Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)INBC Trading LLC07/24/2020Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico)INBC Trading LLC07/24/2020Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol
DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)Earths Amenities07/08/2020Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals07/08/2020Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico)Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals07/08/2020Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)Biokaab Inc.08/03/2020dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)Biokaab Inc.08/03/2020dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)Biokaab Inc.08/03/2020Hand Sanitizer
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico)Biokaab Inc.08/03/2020Hand Sanitizer Gel
DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)ESPMEX LLC07/02/2020*CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC07/02/2020*Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)All Clean Natural LTD07/02/2020*All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)EskBiochem07/02/2020*Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)EskBiochem SA de CV07/02/2020*The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)ESPMEX LLC07/02/2020*CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)ESPMEX LLC07/02/2020*CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico)Polarized LLC07/02/2020*Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
Estrategia Hospitalaria SA DE CV (Mexico)Ancorp Capital Group USA08/06/2020OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula
Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV07/02/2020Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico)CIRG Waste & Recycling Solutions US LLC08/06/2020Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)Medek LLC08/11/2020M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)  Medek LLC08/11/2020Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer
Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)  Medek LLC08/11/2020O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer
Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico)Medek LLC08/11/2020Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80%
Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De CvGreensys of North America LLC08/13/2020Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De CvGreensys of North America LLC08/13/2020Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution
Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv 08/13/2020Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel
Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI (Mexico) 08/12/2020Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer
Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab07/30/2020HF&N Lab Medi Care Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution
Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez  SBL Brands, LLC08/13/2020Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula  
Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez   08/13/2020Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution
Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC07/30/2020GelBac T Hand Sanitizer
Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC07/30/2020Hand Sanitizer
Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico)Tritanium Labs LLC07/30/2020TriCleanz (Labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)Ancorp Capital Group USA08/06/2020OZO Hand Sanitizer
Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)JS Global Sourcing08/13/2020OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel
Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV08/13/2020Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer
Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico)Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV08/13/2020Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel
JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico)JG Atlas Comercios07/30/2020Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100
Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico)Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV07/24/2020Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E
Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee) 07/24/2020Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle
Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)Brand Name Distributors07/08/2020Andy’s Best
Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)Brand Name Distributors07/08/2020Andy’s
Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)Brand Name Distributors07/08/2020NeoNatural
Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico)Brand Name Distributors07/08/2020Plus Advanced
Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)Liq-E S.A. de CV07/21/2020Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)Liq-E S.A. de CV07/08/2020Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico)Liq-E S.A. de CV07/21/2020Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer
Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico)Bodega Latina Corp.07/10/2020Selecto Hand Sanitizer
Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico)Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV07/10/2020Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)Resource Recovery and Trading LLC07/15/2020Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol
MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico)Resource Recovery and Trading LLC07/15/2020Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub
Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico)Transliquid Technologies LLC07/02/2020Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)Notarika SA de CV08/03/2020Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer
Notarika SA de CV (Mexico)Notarika SA de CV08/03/2020Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes
Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)Medical Mary LLC08/06/2020Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer
Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico)AMX Premium Cleaning Services LP08/06/2020AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer
Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)Open Book Extracts  08/11/2020Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer
Open Book Extracts (North Carolina)Just Hand Sanitizer08/11/2020Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs
Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)Comercial Goura S de RL and S&L Brands08/11/2020BV BYE Virus 99    
Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico)Admay Consulting LLC08/11/2020In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel
Precision Analitica Integral SA de CV (Mexico)ESPMEX LLC08/07/2020CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020Datsen Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV08/03/2020Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Inflatables LLC08/03/2020Bernal Hand Sanitizer
Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico)Inflatables LLC08/03/2020Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Scent Theory Products LLC07/14/2020Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Scent Theory Products LLC07/14/2020Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Scent Theory Products LLC07/14/2020Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Cavalry Sanitizers LLC07/14/2020Cavalry (labeled with “Product of Mexico”)
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Procurement Services LLC07/14/2020ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Procurement Services LLC07/14/2020Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico)Scent Theory Products Inc.07/14/2020Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico)Roque Plast SA de CV08/03/2020Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer
Santa Cruz Biotechnology (Texas)Santa Cruz Biotechnology08/11/2020UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial
SG24 LLC (Georgia) 08/11/2020SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and, RediBag USA Astrum LLC07/02/2020Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)Astrum LLC07/02/2020Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)Human Choice LLC07/02/2020Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer
Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico)Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.07/10/2020Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%
Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer
Tritanium Labs USA LLC (Illinois)Tritanium Labs LLC07/30/2020TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer (Labeled with “Made in Mexico”)
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)Soflo Urban Team LLC07/02/2020Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%    
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)Soflo Urban Team LLC07/02/2020Parabola Hand Sanitizer  
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)Liberty International Distributors07/02/2020Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer    
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)Liberty International Distributors07/02/2020Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%    
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)Liberty International Distributors07/02/2020Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)Up in the Lab07/02/2020Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)BeSafe Industries LLC07/02/2020Be Safe Hand Sanitizer
Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico)C&A Marketing Inc.07/02/2020Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel
Volu-Sol, Inc. (Utah)Volu-Sol08/11/2020Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution
Yangzhou Olande Cosmetic Co. Ltd (China)Corgiomed Inc.08/11/2020Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer
Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico)  Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto07/10/2020DAESI Hand Sanitizer  

