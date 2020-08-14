Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers

(NEXSTAR) – The Food and Drug Administration continues to add hand sanitizers to a list of products that should be avoided after they tested positive for methanol contamination.

A brand made in China and others made in Ohio, Illinois, and Utah joined the list, which previously had only contained hand sanitizers produced in Mexico.

There are now a total of 149 hand sanitizers on the updated list of toxic products, some of which have already been recalled while others are being recommended for recalls.

The FDA says it has seen a spike in the number of hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol but have tested positive for methanol, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The complete list, found on the FDA’s site, can be seen below.

The FDA first warned consumers in June about nine hand sanitizer products to avoid due to the possible presence of methanol. Two weeks later, more brands that tested positive for methanol were added.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” according to the FDA.

If you have any of the listed hand sanitizer products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

Below is the FDA’s updated list of hand sanitizer products considered to be toxic

Unable to view the table? Click here.

Manufacturer Distributor Date added Product(s) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020 Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 07/08/2020 Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70% 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Midwood Brands LLC 07/08/2020 MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear LEAR Advanced Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers) 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) 4E Brands North America LLC 07/08/2020 BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera 4E Global SAPI de CV (Mexico) Greenbrier International Inc. 07/08/2020 Assured Aloe AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Payless Janitorial Corporation 07/06/2020 bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/06/2020 LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/06/2020 LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer AAA Cosmetica (Mexico) QualitaMed Corp. 07/06/2020 QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Genomma Lab USA 07/28/2020 NEXT Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera Albek de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Albek de Mexico SA de CV 07/28/2020 Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Astrum LLC 08/06/2020 V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Asiaticon 08/06/2020 V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Acadia Mercantil Corp. 08/06/2020 V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Protex Labs 08/06/2020 V-KLEAN Hand Sanitizer Gel Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Protex Labs 08/06/2020 Derma70 Hand Sanitizer Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) SWCH LLC 08/06/2020 V-KLEAN Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) SBL Brands 08/06/2020 Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Asiaticon SA de CV (Mexico) Safety-Med Products 08/06/2020 Protz Real Protection Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Pure Haven 08/06/2020 Alcohol Antiseptic 80% topical solution hand sanitizer Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Inambtec SA de CV 08/06/2020 Inatek Hand Sanitizer Non-Sterile Solution 70% of Alcohol Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Good Fibers LLC 08/06/2020 All Clear Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) 08/06/2020 Total Pure Alcohol Based Hand Sanitizer Gel Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) USMed Supplies LLC 08/06/2020 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) Quick Aid LLC 08/06/2020 ResQue 1st Instant Hand Sanitizer Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) LTD Enterprises Distribution 08/06/2020 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer Botanicals Internacional SA de CV (Mexico) USMed Supplies LLC 08/06/2020 70% Alcohol Gel Hand Sanitizer Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol Broncolin SA de CV (Mexico) INBC Trading LLC 07/24/2020 Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Earths Amenities 07/08/2020 Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals 07/08/2020 Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DDI Multinacional SA de CV (Mexico) Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals 07/08/2020 Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 dgreen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Antibacterial Gel DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Hand Sanitizer DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) Biokaab Inc. 08/03/2020 Hand Sanitizer Gel DEPQ Internacional S de RL de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020 Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Blue Ridge Southern Supply LLC 07/02/2020* Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) All Clean Natural LTD 07/02/2020* All-Clean Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) EskBiochem 07/02/2020* Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) EskBiochem SA de CV 07/02/2020* The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 07/02/2020* CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol Eskbiochem SA de CV (Mexico) Polarized LLC 07/02/2020* Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Estrategia Hospitalaria SA DE CV (Mexico) Ancorp Capital Group USA 08/06/2020 OZO Hand Sanitizer, Luxury Formula Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico) Grupo Insoma, S.A.P.I de CV 07/02/2020 Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol Grupo Insoma S.A.P.I de CV (Mexico) CIRG Waste & Recycling Solutions US LLC 08/06/2020 Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico) Medek LLC 08/11/2020 M Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico) Medek LLC 08/11/2020 Jalisco Paper Inc Restaurant Supplies Hand Sanitizer Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico) Medek LLC 08/11/2020 O.K. Pharmacy Hand Sanitizer Grupo Plast Y Kosas Sa De CV (Mexico) Medek LLC 08/11/2020 Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic topical solution 80% Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv Greensys of North America LLC 08/13/2020 Yacana Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv Greensys of North America LLC 08/13/2020 Yacana Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution Grupo Yacana Mexico SAS De Cv 08/13/2020 Yacana Clase Mundial Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Topical Solution or Gel Harmonic Nature S de RL de MI (Mexico) 08/12/2020 Alcohol Antiseptic 75% Topical Solution Hand Sanitizer Healthy Foods & Nutrition Lab de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Healthy Food and Nutrition Lab 07/30/2020 HF&N Lab Medi Care Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez SBL Brands, LLC 08/13/2020 Medically Minded Hand Sanitizer Gel Antimicrobial Formula Ignacio Reyes Gonzalez 08/13/2020 Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Solution or 80% Solution Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 GelBac T Hand Sanitizer Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Pacific Coast Global Inc. and Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 Hand Sanitizer Incredible Products SA de CV (Mexico) Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 TriCleanz (Labeled with “Made in Mexico”) Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) Ancorp Capital Group USA 08/06/2020 OZO Hand Sanitizer Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) JS Global Sourcing 08/13/2020 OZO Ozone Hand sanitizer Gel Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV 08/13/2020 Goldsquare Hand Sanitizer Ismar Soluciones Dinámicas S de RL de CV (Mexico) Exportadora In & Out de RL de CV 08/13/2020 Medi Science Laboratories Germ Killa 70% Alcohol Hand Gel JG Atlas Comercios SA de CV (Mexico) JG Atlas Comercios 07/30/2020 Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100 Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV (Mexico) Laboratorios Jaloma SA de CV 07/24/2020 Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E Leiper’s Fork Distillery (Tennessee) 07/24/2020 Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 Andy’s Best Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 Andy’s Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 NeoNatural Limpo Quimicos SA de CV (Mexico) Brand Name Distributors 07/08/2020 Plus Advanced Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/21/2020 Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/08/2020 Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A. de CV (Mexico) Liq-E S.A. de CV 07/21/2020 Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara SA de CV (Mexico) Bodega Latina Corp. 07/10/2020 Selecto Hand Sanitizer Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV (Mexico) Maquiladora Miniara, SA de CV 07/10/2020 Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Resource Recovery and Trading LLC 07/15/2020 Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol MXL Comercial SA de CV (Mexico) Resource Recovery and Trading LLC 07/15/2020 Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub Mystic International SA de CV (Mexico) Transliquid Technologies LLC 07/02/2020 Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Notarika SA de CV 08/03/2020 Greenfrog Hand Sanitizer Notarika SA de CV (Mexico) Notarika SA de CV 08/03/2020 Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing wipes Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico) Medical Mary LLC 08/06/2020 Medical Mary Clean Hand Sanitizer Noticias Mexico Hoy Grupo Multimedia (Mexico) AMX Premium Cleaning Services LP 08/06/2020 AMX Instant Hand Sanitizer Open Book Extracts (North Carolina) Open Book Extracts 08/11/2020 Always Be Clean Hand Sanitizer Open Book Extracts (North Carolina) Just Hand Sanitizer 08/11/2020 Just Hand Sanitizer Single Use Packs Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico) Comercial Goura S de RL and S&L Brands 08/11/2020 BV BYE Virus 99 Plastico Las Palmas SA de CV (Mexico) Admay Consulting LLC 08/11/2020 In Good Hands Hand Sanitizer Gel Precision Analitica Integral SA de CV (Mexico) ESPMEX LLC 08/07/2020 CleanCare Nogerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) 08/03/2020 Datsen Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV 08/03/2020 Alcohol Antiseptic 62% Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Inflatables LLC 08/03/2020 Bernal Hand Sanitizer Quimica Magna de Mexico SA de CV (Mexico) Inflatables LLC 08/03/2020 Alcohol Antiseptic 65% Hand Sanitizer; Alcohol Antiseptic 70% Hand Sanitizer Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products LLC 07/14/2020 Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Cavalry Sanitizers LLC 07/14/2020 Cavalry (labeled with “Product of Mexico”) Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Procurement Services LLC 07/14/2020 ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Procurement Services LLC 07/14/2020 Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel Real Clean Distribuciones SA de CV (Mexico) Scent Theory Products Inc. 07/14/2020 Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer Roque Plast SA de CV (Mexico) Roque Plast SA de CV 08/03/2020 Command Gel AntiBac Instant hand sanitizer Santa Cruz Biotechnology (Texas) Santa Cruz Biotechnology 08/11/2020 UltraCruz Hand Sanitizing Gel Antimicrobial SG24 LLC (Georgia) 08/11/2020 SkinGuard24 All-Day Hand Sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Private D Capital Group Corp., Human Choice LLC and, RediBag USA Astrum LLC 07/02/2020 Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Astrum LLC 07/02/2020 Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Human Choice LLC 07/02/2020 Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soluciones Cosmeticas SA de CV (Mexico) Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp. 07/10/2020 Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70% Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020 Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer Spartan Chemical Co Inc. (Ohio) 08/03/2020 foamyiQ Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer Tritanium Labs USA LLC (Illinois) Tritanium Labs LLC 07/30/2020 TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer (Labeled with “Made in Mexico”) Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/02/2020 Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70% Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Soflo Urban Team LLC 07/02/2020 Parabola Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70% Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Liberty International Distributors 07/02/2020 Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) Up in the Lab 07/02/2020 Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) BeSafe Industries LLC 07/02/2020 Be Safe Hand Sanitizer Tropicosmeticos SA de CV (Mexico) C&A Marketing Inc. 07/02/2020 Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel Volu-Sol, Inc. (Utah) Volu-Sol 08/11/2020 Volu-Sol Handrub Sanitizing Solution Yangzhou Olande Cosmetic Co. Ltd (China) Corgiomed Inc. 08/11/2020 Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto (Mexico) Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto 07/10/2020 DAESI Hand Sanitizer

Latest Stories