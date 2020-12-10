Hanukkah shines a light for many during the pandemic

Hanukkah, like many holidays, will look different this year because of the pandemic but synagogue’s are changing the way they celebrate to keep congregates safe.

Jerry Zabronsky, the President of Moses Montefiore Synagogue in Appleton said, “This year we have an opportunity to actually gather as a congregation via zoom for all eight nights of Hanukkah… We created a Hanukkah gift box for all of our members, that includes Hanukkah candles, some mix to make your own latkes at home and we actually distributed those.”

Other congregations are finding ways to celebrate in a socially distanced manner.

Rabbi Michoel Feinstein, of the Chabad of the Bay Area in Allouez said, “So this Hanukkah we are again having our annual menorah lighting, the Hanukkah menorah that is outside of our facility here. However it will be a little bit different, first and foremost everybody will remain in their cars, it will be a drive in event.”

Hanukkah’s a holiday about finding light even in the darkest of times so this year Rabbi’s are encouraging their congregants to be the light in someone else’s life.

Rabbi Feinstein said, “This year with the pandemic, if there is a way we can make people just a little bit happier, a small little deed , a smile that really makes a very, very big difference.”

The holiday starts at sunset on December 10th and will end on December 18th.