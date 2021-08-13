Headed to the Packers game this weekend? Know before you go, changes in the works

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are taking on the Texans at Lambeau Field on Saturday night, and if you’re headed to the game we’ve got some information so you know before you go. “Be prepared, we are a mobile ticketing building now,” says Jennifer Ark, Director of Stadium Services. Because the tickets are on your mobile device, it is suggested you have the app open and ready for scanning before you hit the security line.

Parking at Lambeau is strictly for season ticket holders who are assigned certain lots to park in. Not a season ticket holder? Don’t worry, there is a shuttle for that. “We have a partnership with Green Bay Metro and there are four different routes,” says Ark.

You should also be aware that the stadium is completely cashless. If you don’t want to use your debit card or credit card, there is a currency conversion kiosk on site, which will take your cash and put it on a prepaid mastercard. “People can make purchases easier with the prepaid card throughout the building,” says Ark.

The organization is following the CDC guidelines on masking and you will not have to show proof of vaccination status to enter. Medical professionals tell Local 5, even with the game being crowded, there are some advantages of having a stadium that is mostly outdoors. “With the breeze or wind if there is any tomorrow, that can negatively impact COVID-19’s ability to transmit from person to person,” says Dr. Brad Burmeister of Bellin Health.

Arrive early and have fun! The Local 5 Sports Team will have highlights of the game and so much more.