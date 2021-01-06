Healthcare workers at HSHS, Prevea Health receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 21 days, health care workers at HSHS and Prevea Health received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, Prevea Health began administering second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to its health care workers, along with those at its HSHS hospital partners in Wisconsin.

“From the moment these vaccines first became available to us by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services just 21 days ago, our teams have been working swiftly, yet carefully to effectively immunize every health care worker within the Prevea Health and HSHS Wisconsin systems that wishes to be vaccinated. We are immensely proud of the work our teams have done so far to get our health care workers and community EMS teams vaccinated. We continue to eagerly await the opportunity to offer these life-saving vaccines to our community members and put an end to this pandemic,” says Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO at Prevea Health.

Dr. Richard Amankwah, a Prevea Health hospitalist at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay, was among the first to receive a first dose of vaccine on Dec. 16, and among the first today (Jan. 6) to receive his second.

“This second dose completes my immunization and provides me great relief as a frontline health care provider. I encourage my patients and everyone in our communities to become vaccinated, and to be sure to get both doses for maximum protection, the moment they become available,” says Dr. Amankwah.

Additional health care workers at HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health locations throughout Wisconsin will receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and weeks.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble & Southwest open winter season, Xavier boys pick up big win over Seymour

Neenah girls upset Kimberly, Roncalli boys hold off Valders

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests