Health officers have issued Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alerts – but what do they mean?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Public health officers in Brown County and the Fox Valley area issued Public Health Emergency COVID-19 Alerts over the last week – but what does that mean?

WFRV Local 5 spoke with Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree, who says the alerts were issued to help draw attention to the increase number of new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Wisconsin.

“We really wanted to do a call to action at both the individual and business and community level to show that we really need to do something now and work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Brown County,” Destree says.

As of Monday, Oct. 5, Brown County Public Health has confirmed 10,037 total cases within the county – about 7.5% of the state’s total case count.

Brown County is also reporting 104 COVID-related hospitalizations, as of Oct. 5.

“In Brown County, we’re seeing both an increase in positive cases as well as an increase in hospitalizations, which is concerning because we don’t want our healthcare systems to get overwhelmed.”

Destree explains that the measures health officers are asking Northeast Wisconsin residents to take to help slow the spread of COVID-19 are the same measures they’ve been encouraging all along.

Those include wearing a mask, physically distancing, frequently washing your hands, and do not gather indoors with people outside of your household. If you are going to gather, Destree recommends gathering outdoors to 10 people or fewer.

“A common myth we hear is people believe that when you are outdoors that you are protected,” Destree says. “That’s not true. When you’re outdoors, you still want to physically distance 6 feet or more and wear a mask to truly protect those around you.”

While these public health emergency alerts aren’t a mandate, like Governor Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, Destree says it’s important for the community to know there are things that can be done to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We all have to work together on this one and if we do and we start to take some of these steps, hopefully we can bring these cases down in Brown County and get a little step closer to normal.”

