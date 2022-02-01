Health official: Stealth omicron detected in WI

Called BA.2 by scientists, it has earned itself an ominous (and more catchy) nickname: stealth omicron. (Photo: Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor announced that the BA.2 variant of omicron has been detected in Wisconsin.

According to Milwaukee County’s Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston, the new COVID-19 variant BA.2 was detected in Wisconsin. Dr. Weston says that BA.2 does not appear to be more severe.

This new BA.2 variant is called ‘stealth’ omicron by scientists. BA.2 is an offshoot of omicron BA.1.

Dr. Weston also said that BA.2 is 1.5x more transmissible than the original omicron. He did not mention where this new variant was found.

UW-Health also previously discussed how they were monitoring the stealth variant.

