Health officials emphasize importance of wearing masks properly

(WFRV) – Masks have become a part of our daily routine since the coronavirus pandemic reached Wisconsin. Many businesses – and Wisconsin – require the use of masks to help combat the spread of the virus.

Officials say its crucial that masks be worn properly and improper mask-wearing limits their effectiveness.

Dr. Ashok Rai of Prevea Health says the most effective way to wear a mask is to ensure that it covers the nose and wraps around the chin.

“It’s important to remember why we are wearing masks. It is to prevent your respiratory particles, which escape your nose and mouth, from infecting others,” Dr. Rai tells WFRV Local 5. “So the only way it works is if both areas are covered and covered well.”

Dr. Rai suggests getting a pack of masks for kids that can be easily thrown out and replaced day to day.

Health officials don’t recommend the clear plastic face shields as a substitute for masks because of the lack of research on whether they keep an infected person from spreading viral droplets to others.

