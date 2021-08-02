Health Officials in Brown County recommend wearing masks indoors

BROWN Co., Wis. (WFRV)- On Monday, August 2, officials from the Brown County Public Health (BCPH) and other local health departments are strongly encouraging everyone to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

These updated mask suggestions were released in a joint effort by the BCPH, De Pere Health Department, and the Oneida nation Health Department.

According to data found at the CDC, Brown County is experiencing a huge transmission rate in the community. Public Health Departments in the area are strongly suggesting that individuals begin wearing masks indoors, even for vaccinated people.

The decision for indoor masking is to protect unvaccinated and immunocompromised community members.

Officials want to remind people that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and remain as the leading defense against the Delta Variant. However, the CDC believes additional changes need to be made, like masking while indoors regardless of vaccine status.