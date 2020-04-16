Health officials remind residents yard, rummage, and garage sales prohibited under ‘Safer At Home’

Closings
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Health officials are reminding the community that yard, rummage, and garage sales are prohibited under Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order.

“Due to the Safer at Home Order, many residents have been required to stay home from work. With recent warmer temperatures spring cleaning has become a central theme,” said Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree, De Pere Health Officer Debbie Armbruster, and Oneida Nation Public Health Officer Michelle Myers in a joint statement.

Officials say that while many residents have been able to clean their homes and yards, getting rid of no longer needed items, currently state guidelines recommend practicing social distancing – which can’t happen at yard, rummage, or garage sales.

Under article #3 of Governor Evers’ ‘Safer at Home Order,’ “All public and private gatherings of any number of people that are not part of a single household or living unit are prohibited.” This includes open sale events either from a household or in an organized community center.

That order is set to end on April 24, unless otherwise adjusted by Gov. Evers.

