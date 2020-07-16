Health officials say Wisconsin sees significant community spread in COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin health experts are seeing a significant community spread in COVID-19 cases.

In a digital news conference on Thursday, the Interim State Health Officer and Administrator of the DHS Division of Public Health, Stephanie Smiley, and the Chief Medical Officer with the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, shared an update on the states current coronavirus pandemic.

Health Officer Stephanie Smiley noted Wisconsin had 900 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths reported in Wisconsin on Thursday staying consistent with the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases seen in the past week.

Smiley said the increase in cases in Wisconsin is indicative of significant community spread.

Smiley shared that through contact tracing, health officials were able to determine that for the month of June, 30% of Wisconsin residents with COVID-19 within the 20 to 29 age group reported having attended social gatherings, like parties, and outings with people outside of their households.

This percentage is higher compared to the 7% percent reported in April and the 12% seen in May.

Smiley added that barely 1% of COVID-19 cases reported having attended protests or demonstrations.

During the briefing, Smiley shared Wisconsin is considered to have very high COVID-19 activity level state-wide and the trend is increasing overall with only two counties reporting low COVID-19 activity level.

Health officials said residents should try and stay home as much as possible, wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice good hygiene to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

