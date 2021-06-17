Health officials tracking new COVID-19 variant in Wisconsin

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is tracking a new variant of COVID-19 with more than two dozen cases in the state.

The Delta strain has been elevated to a “variant of concern” in Wisconsin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the strain is fueling the coronavirus surge in the United Kingdom and is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines.

DHA says the vaccines currently available in the U.S. have been shown to provide some protection against the Delta strain. The department is tracking five other variants of concern in the state.

