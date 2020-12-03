Health officials: Wisconsin is set to distribute vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State health officials say Wisconsin is ready to begin distributing coronavirus vaccines by mid-December, when it hopes to receive nearly 50,000 doses.
Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt says the state will work with 97 local health departments and tribal jurisdictions, as well as health care providers, pharmacies, community-based organizations and other public agencies to distribute the vaccine.
Goodsitt says more than 1,100 providers and 485 organizations have submitted forms to become vaccine providers.
She says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects the first shipments to arrive by mid-December.
Latest Stories
- ‘Prolific package pirate pinched by police,’ Green Bay Police chief says
- Tiger nearly tears off volunteer’s arm at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Carole Baskin says
- PHOTOS: Firefighters respond to flames at Marquette County Landfill
- Kiel man arrested, booked for suspected 8th OWI
- Evers, DHS to give Dec. 3 Wisconsin COVID-19 update