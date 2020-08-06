Healthcare officials, parents weigh in on helping kids get used to masks

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — Parents like Emily Jacobson have been working to get their kids used to the idea of wearing masks.

“They’re actually the ones reminding me sometimes, ‘remember to get your mask, mom,'” she said.

Jacobson has two young daughters, a soon-to-be second grader and a preschooler.

Over the summer, she says she’s been getting them ready for the upcoming school year.

“Going to stores, going to museums, going to the library, going to parks,” she explained, “and just saying, ‘Well we have to wear our masks and we have to be safe about it.'”

According to the experts, now is the time to be building those habits.

“This is the time of year where we’re always talking about back-to-school routines and if we need to adjust sleep schedules be doing that now,” Dr. Lindsay Deuster, a Pediatrician at Prevea Health said. “So in the world of covid right now, I guess right now part of getting ready for back to school is getting used to wearing masks.”

For kids, a big part of getting used to a mask is seeing others wear them.

“It’s good modeling,” Dr. Deuster said. “It’s us having a good attitude about it too because kids are pretty smart and if they’re picking up that we’re not happy about doing it and we don’t want to do it, they’re gonna feed off of that a little bit.”

Jacobson says that’s why her three-year-old likes wearing her mask.

“Because big sister wears one and mommy wears one, so she wants to be cool and fit in with that,” she said.

Fitting in, and helping others out.

“Knowing that we all should be doing this and we’re all doing it together goes a long way in getting little kids to do it,” Dr. Deuster said.

