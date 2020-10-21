Brown County COVID-19 patients, families share their stories

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County health officials will hold a second ‘Faces of COVID-19 media briefing’ on Wednesday.

The briefing will be hosted by Northeast Wisconsin’s healthcare systems – Advocate Aurora Health/Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Bellin Health Systems, and Prevea Health/HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals – in collaboration with Brown County Public Health.

This is the second in a series of weekly media briefings designed to share stories of those directly impacted by the pandemic in Northeast Wisconsin.

Last week, local healthcare workers shared their stories.

This week, COVID-19 patients and families will share their stories.

WFRV Local 5 will stream the full briefing above at 11 a.m.

Latest Stories