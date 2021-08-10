‘Mandating all become vaccinated’: Nurses plan to protest as local hospitals require vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With some area hospitals mandating employees to get the COVID vaccine, local nurses are planning to protest.

The protests are planned from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Bellin and St. Vincent Hospitals. The protests will be outside.

Advocate Aurora Health is requiring team members to be fully vaccinated by October 15.

“We are first and foremost a safe, clinical enterprise. Our ultimate duty is to protect the health and safety of our team members, patients and communities,” said President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh.

Ascension is also requiring all associates to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement also applies to those who don’t provide direct patient care and those who work remotely. Ascension’s timeline to have the vaccine series completed is November 12.

Regarding the planned protests, Bellin told Local 5:

“We are focusing a lot of energy on helping our team members understand the importance of the vaccine and encouraging them to make the important choice to get the vaccine. At the same time, we are evaluating a mandate in light of the increasing spread of the virus and the important role we play as healthcare providers in stopping the spread and caring for our communities.” Bellin Health

Prevea also issued a statement regarding having the vaccine mandate:

COVID-19 and its highly contagious variants continue to spread because there are still too many people in our communities who are eligible but choosing not to become vaccinated. At Prevea, we must take every step possible to protect our patients, staff and communities from this virus. We are grateful to the overwhelming majority of our staff who have already made the decision to become vaccinated for COVID-19, but this next step of mandating all become vaccinated is necessary for the health and safety of all. Prevea Health is following the lead of many other major health care systems across the country and the guidance of accredited health care organizations such as the American Medical Association and the Wisconsin Medical Society in mandating COVID-19 vaccination for all staff. Prevea Health

HSHS Wisconsin issued a statement and is currently not requiring employees to get the vaccine.

HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin, including St. Vincent and St. Mary’s Hospitals in Green Bay, are not requiring employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine but are highly encouraging it. As the pandemic and science evolves, we will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate our options. HSHS Wisconsin

Protest organizers say they don’t want the hospitals to mandate the vaccines. There was no information on how many people plan to show up to the protests.