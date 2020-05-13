Heroes Honoring Heroes, F-16 flyovers in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Tuesday, the 115th Fighter Wing F-16’s took to the skies above Wisconsin, for a display of admiration for health care workers and first responders who are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flyover was part of the national Operation American Resolve, a campaign used to honor our heroes who are working endlessly to get the COVID-19 crisis under control. In Green Bay, a crowd of about 50 people gathered in and around the St. Mary’s Medical Center parking lot to see the four Fighting Falcons make a brief appearance. ” I actually work in the health care field, so it’s affected me and a lot of our employees everyday,” said Paula Crowley who was speaking about the COVID-19 crisis.

This was a special event to say thank you to health care workers and first responders, but health care workers we also grateful to the community. “Thank you for the support that you’ve given us. Thank you for understanding that we are going through a challenging and difficult time,” said Ken Nelson Chief Nursing Officer at Saint Mary’s Medical Center.

The flyover lasted just a few seconds, and provided a moment to take a breath. For some of the medical personnel at St. Mary’s it was the break needed before getting back onto the floor, tending to all of the patients in need. A simple thank you does really goes a long way.

