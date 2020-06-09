Hilbert 4th of July festivities canceled

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – A tradition spanning over 130 years will not take place this year in Hilbert.

The Hilbert Lions Club and the Hilbert Fire Department have made the joint decision to suspend this year’s 4th of July event.

“After much consideration by both associations it has been decided in light of the past and current COVID19 situation that it would be in the best interest of the health and safety of our workers and the public that we suspend the highly anticipated and attended Festival and Parade. We have met and discussed the situation. We have reviewed our options of continuing as planned, reducing the scale of the day, or completely canceling. After realizing a lot of preparation and planning go into putting together something that is fun and safe for everyone it would be best to direct our plans toward a bigger and better event in 2021. Asking and finding workers who felt safe participating as usual also appears to be a problem,” organizers said in a release.

They add that social distancing for the parade and discouraging the handout of candy and other items would make holding the event chanllenging.

“We all look forward to the event happening and appreciate all the community support that has always come together to make it a success. Your ideas, suggestions and support to continue in 2021 are greatly appreciated.”

