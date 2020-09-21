Hilbert High School goes virtual due to staffing limitations from COVID-19

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Hilbert High School will transition to virtual learning for just over a week in response to staffing limitations caused by COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to parents, students will transition to virtual learning on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and remain in this formation through Friday, Oct. 2, returning to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5.

Only the high school is affected by this change, according to the Hilbert School District.

High school sports practices for Monday have been canceled.

Hilbert High School isn’t the only Northeast Wisconsin school transitioning to virtual learning this week.

A West De Pere elementary school is transitioning to remote learning on Tuesday “due to an increase in absences due to COVID-19.”

The Menasha Joint School District has announced their schools will move to virtual learning by the end of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Two high schools in the Oshkosh Area School District will begin virtual learning as well.

Last week, the Kewaunee School District announced it would move to virtual learning starting Monday, Sept. 21, and running through Friday, Oct. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. School officials say the district will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5 “pending school and community metrics.”

