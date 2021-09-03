Hmong National Labor Day Festival in Oshkosh offers on-site COVID-19 vaccinations with tasty incentive

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held during the two-day Hmong National Labor Day Festival in Oshkosh starting September 4.

According to the Multicultural Communications Committee, the Hmong National Labor Day Festival will be on Saturday and Sunday featuring live sporting events, dance performances, vocal and pageant competitions- oh, and onsite COVID-19 vaccinations.

The festival will take place in Winnebago Community Park located on 501 E. County Road Y and will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival coordinators say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be for anyone 18-years-old or older and the Pfizer vaccine will be for anyone ages 12 and older; those under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Instructions for the Pfizer second dose will be provided at the event. ID and health insurance are not required to get either of these vaccines.

Coordinators remind attendees that Hmong interpreters will be on-site to answer any questions those interested in receiving the vaccine might have. No pre-registration is required to receive a vaccine during the festival.

To make things a bit tastier, those who get a vaccine during the Hmong National Labor Day Festival will reportedly receive a $15 food voucher for any of the food vendors at the festival.