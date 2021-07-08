LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Holy Family Memorial in Manitowoc moves COVID-19 vaccine site

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Holy Family Memorial (HFM) announced it will be moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinics from the hospital to its ambulatory clinics beginning July 12.

HFM officials note that patients age 12 and up will also be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as part of an already scheduled visit at HFM’s Harbor Town, Lakefront, Western Avenue, or Michigan Avenue campuses.

HFM notes that there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and there will be no cost to individuals without insurance

Health officials remind residents that patients who do not have a scheduled provider visit and individuals who are not patients of HFM can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling HFM’s COVID Hotline at 920-320-3333.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit