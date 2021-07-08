Holy Family Memorial in Manitowoc moves COVID-19 vaccine site

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Holy Family Memorial (HFM) announced it will be moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinics from the hospital to its ambulatory clinics beginning July 12.

HFM officials note that patients age 12 and up will also be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination as part of an already scheduled visit at HFM’s Harbor Town, Lakefront, Western Avenue, or Michigan Avenue campuses.

HFM notes that there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and there will be no cost to individuals without insurance

Health officials remind residents that patients who do not have a scheduled provider visit and individuals who are not patients of HFM can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine by calling HFM’s COVID Hotline at 920-320-3333.